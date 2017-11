You are here: Home Photo Albums / Party 67 2016 hosted by Mr. Rowland Hopley

Party 67 2016 hosted by Mr. Rowland Hopley

Posted by TriniView Reporters on August 2, 2016 · Leave a Comment

On Saturday 28th May, 2016, Posse 67 hosted their annual fund-raising cocktail party at One Woodbrook Place Towers, Port of Spain. This year’s event was held both in honour of Nelson Mandela 67 Minutes of Service and also to bid farewell to founder, Mr. Rowland Hopley’s term at the South African High Commission which ended on June 30, 2016.

Party 67 2016 hosted by Mr. Rowland Hopley in pictures:

www.triniview.com/gallery/main.php?g2_itemId=850519