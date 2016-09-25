Earl Crosby’s Send-off

Prominent businessman and cultural activist, Earl Crosby, passed away at the age of sixty-five on Wednesday 3rd August, 2016, after succumbing to pancreatic cancer. Crosby was warded at the Vitas House Hospice, St. James at the time of his passing. His funeral service was held at the St. Theresa R.C. Church, De Verteuil Street, Woodbrook and was officiated by Father Ashton Pierre.

Members of the congregation who were present to honour the life of Earl Crosby included Scrunter, Crazy, Relator, Brian Mc Farlane, De Fosto, Sugar Aloes, Duane O’Connor, Organiser, Trinidad Rio, Ainsworth Mohammed, Twiggy, Pelham Goddard, Bill Trotman, Gypsy, Baron, Tambu and Alvin Daniell.

Crosby who was described as generous, hardworking, humble and pleasant with a calm demeanour, was admired by many. He wore many hats, some of which included music producer, mentor, composer, song writer and D.J.

His contributions toward preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of Trinidad and Tobago were many, including his active role in carnival mas’ production. He was a member of the National Carnival Bands Association (NCBA) and a founder and bandleader of the mas’ band “Jus Wee & Friends”. Crosby also served as president of the popular annual week long We Beat Festival, an event which aims at promoting cultural talent in the community. He was also a member of the Copyright Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago (COTT).

Crosby, a noted cultural activist, always maintained a firm stance against music piracy and his niece, Nikki Crosby, reiterated this during her eulogy at his funeral service:

“I remember one day he called me in the office and he said, ‘Nikki, we going down Independence Square.’ Ah say, ‘what?’ He said, ‘Yes…we going and lick way all dem pirate carts. We must make front page.’ Another time we went Miami Carnival and he got so upset because he saw the same thing happening in Miami where all the artistes’ music was just put out there and the artistes not getting a cent.

Crosby was a recognised name in the music industry. His store, the iconic Crosby’s Music Centre in St. James was one of the very few music stores dedicated to selling local music. Back in the earlier years, it was the venue where huge crowds would gather for his annual “Crosby’s Music Launch”. This event, which he hosted during the carnival season, was a platform which allowed calypso and soca artistes the opportunity to showcase and promote their talents.

Following the funeral service, the celebration of Crosby’s life continued in the form of a funeral procession in his honour, along the western main road in St. James. In spite of the inclement weather, many followed on foot to join in the parade of traditional mas’, featuring Moko Jumbies, Jab Jabs, Fancy Sailors and Fancy Indians. He was interred at the Western Cemetery, St. James.

Earl Ronald Crosby Send-off in pictures

