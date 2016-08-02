You are here: Home / Photo Albums / Nrityanjali Theatre Institute for the Arts and Culture, presents “Shakuntalam”

On Tuesday 19th July, 2016, the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-Operation, High Commission of India and the Nrityanjali Theatre presented an Indian Classical Ballet titled “Shakuntalam”, a Sanskrit play written by Kalidasa. This dance drama is the story of love between Shakuntala and Dushayanta played by Alana Rajah and Kyle Robert Poliah.

Nrityanjali Theatre Institute for the Arts and Culture, presents "Shakuntalam"
