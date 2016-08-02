You are here: Home Photo Albums / Posse 67 at The St Andrew’s Home for the Aged in Belmont

Posse 67 at The St Andrew’s Home for the Aged in Belmont

Posted by TriniView Reporters on August 2, 2016 · Leave a Comment

On Saturday 16th July, 2016, members of Posse 67 visited The St. Andrew’s Home for the Aged in Belmont to spend a casual evening of entertainment with some of its residents. In the spirit of giving back to those whose works and struggles helped pave the way for younger generations, Posse 67 contributed their time to socialise with the elderly. This included chatting with the residents and getting to know a bit about their history and interests, including the “Crochet lady” who reminisced about her early days teaching the art of crocheting.

Richard, a member of the Posse 67 team, offered a few renditions of some classic tunes, as well as a few of his own songs, much to the appreciation of his audience. Some were even moved to get up from their seats and dance while others clapped along cheerfully on their chairs. Posse 67 members and others involved were also inspired by Richard’s musical skill and paired up with each other as well as the residents to “shake a leg”.

Residents of the home delighted in the entertainment as well as for the opportunity to mingle with members of Posse 67 and their families. The evening ended with exchanges of hugs and contacts and a promise to return to create more memories with those who have contributed to society and who still possess a wealth of knowledge for those who care to learn.

Posse 67 at The St Andrew’s Home for the Aged in Belmont in pictures:

