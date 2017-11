You are here: Home Photo Albums / Posse 67 Clean-up at St. Dominic’s Ground

Posse 67 Clean-up at St. Dominic's Ground

Posted by TriniView Reporters on August 2, 2016 · Leave a Comment

On Sunday 17th July, 2016, members of Posse 67, a volunteer organization, spent half the day in a clean-up campaign at the St. Dominic’s Children’s Home in Belmont in honour of Nelson Mandela International Day.

Posse 67 Clean-up at St. Dominic’s Ground in pictures:

