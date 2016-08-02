TUCO, First Citizens Junior Calypso Monarch 2016

Posted by TriniView Reporters on August 2, 2016 · Leave a Comment

On Monday 01st February, 2016, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO), in collaboration with First Citizens, hosted the National Junior Calypso Monarch Final at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. This year marked the fortieth anniversary of the competition which started in 1996.

The programme, which was hosted by Annette Hunte Lessey included a welcome address by President of TUCO Lutalo Masimba; greetings by First Citizens Bank representative, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Generation Mr. Jason Julien; a feature address by Minister of Education the Honourable Anthony Garcia; a parade of the National Junior Calypso Monarchs from 1976 to 2016; and a calypso performance by reigning National Calypso Monarch Roderick ‘Chuck Gordon’ Gordon. Among those present was His Excellency Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona, President of Trinidad and Tobago. Musical accompaniment was provided by Len Cummings and D Wailers.

A total of sixteen students participated in this competition with Sharissa Camejo of Holy Name Convent emerging as winner of the 2016 National Junior Calypso Monarch with an impressive performance of her song “Our Blessed Land”. In second position was Duane Ta’zyah O’Connor of St. Mary’s College with “Dear Doctor” followed by Desle Julien of St. Mary’s College with “Sweet Forty” in third position.

TUCO, First Citizens Junior Calypso Monarch 2016 in pictures:

www.trinisoca.com/gallery2/main.php?g2_itemId=368380