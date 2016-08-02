You are here: Home / Photo Albums / Kaisorama 2016 – Extempo & Categories Finals

Kaisorama 2016 – Extempo & Categories Finals

Kaisorama 2016 - Extempo & Categories Finals

Kaisorama 2016 – Extempo & Categories Finals

 
On Thursday 04th February, 2016, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO), hosted their annual Kaisorama event at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. This year’s event was dedicated to honoring Paul “Trinidad Bill” Trotman for his numerous contributions.

The programme, which was hosted by Wendell Etienne and Omari Ashby, included guest performances by Natasha Wilson, Barbados National Calypso Monarch, William ‘Classic’ Waithe, North West Laventille Cultural Movemnet, Ken ‘Proffesor’ Philmore and Dr. MacArtha ‘Calypso Rose’ Lewis. Musical accompaniment was provided by Kelly Green and Harmony.

Kaisorama 2016 – Extempo & Categories Finals in pictures:
www.trinisoca.com/gallery2/main.php?g2_itemId=367853

