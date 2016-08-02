Soca on the Seas 2016

On Monday 23rd May, 2016, Soca on the Seas was launched in the VIP lounge at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. Soca on the Seas is a collaborated tourism initiative between the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, aimed at showcasing the culture of Trinidad and Tobago in a new and innovative way.

The programme included a feature address by Dr. the Honourable Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, opening remarks by director of Soca on the Seas, Juliana Fermin, remarks by the Honorable Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Tourism, dance performances by traditional mas characters such as the Fancy Sailors, Soca performances by KI and Blaxx, and musical entertainment by the Trinidad Nostalgic Steelband and the Point Fortin Jammers International Rhythm Section.

Soca on the Seas 2016 in pictures:

